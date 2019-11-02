Officials: Antrim, NH man’s suspicious death ruled a homicide

ANTRIM, N.H. (WHDH) - The suspicious death of an Antrim, New Hampshire man Friday morning has been ruled a homicide by multiple penetrating injuries, officials said Saturday.

A juvenile was arrested in connection with the suspicious death of Jason Bream, 41, who was found dead in at his Gregg Lake Road home at 3 a.m. Friday, officials said. The juvenile’s name has not been released because of their age.

The chief medical examiner determined Saturday Bream’s death was caused by multiple sharp and blunt penetrating injuries to the head, neck and chest and that the manner of the death was homicide.

The death is under investigation. Anyone with information should call New Hampshire State Police Sgt. William Bright at 603-628-8477.

