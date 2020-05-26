Officials: Aramark worker smuggled fentanyl into Lawrence jail

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A food service worker is facing drug charges after smuggling fentanyl into a Lawrence correctional facility, officials said Tuesday.

The man was working for Aramark, which had a contract to provide inmate meals to the Essex County Pre-Release and Re-Entry Center in Lawrence, and allegedly told officials he smuggled pills into the facility twice.

Pedro Carbonell Jr., 39, of Lawrence was charged with delivering drugs to a prisoner in a correctional institution or jail. He will be arraigned at a later date in the Lawrence District Court.

