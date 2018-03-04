Officials ask drivers to slow down after engine thrown 50 feet in crash

DANVERS (WHDH) - Fire officials in Danvers are asking motorists to slow down after the impact from a crash launched an engine 50 feet.

The crash happened Saturday night on Maple Street.

Officials posted photos from the crash with a caption that read “in case you were wondering…that is the engine 50 feet away from the vehicle.”

It’s not clear if the driver was injured.

No additional details were immediately available.

