Officials ask for public’s help to find missing Lexington teen

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Lexington teenager with autism, officials said Sunday.

Raymond Wong, 16, was last seen at 4:30 p.m. riding his bicycle east on the bike path toward the Arlington town line, officials said. He was wearing a blue and gray jacket and white helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

