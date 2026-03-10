CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving two suspicious fires.

Fire officials say the fires took place before 8:50 p.m. on February 17 at 70 Lafayette Avenue.

“A fire in an occupied apartment building has every potential for tragedy,” said Chief Quatieri. “This incident involved two fires and either of them could have escalated to a serious incident that put people in danger.”

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to reach out to the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229 where all calls are confidential.

The Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards up to $5,000 for information that solves, detects, or prevents arson crimes.

“No injuries were reported in connection with these fires, but that might not be the case next time,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “If you saw something, heard something, or know something, your confidential tip might keep someone from being hurt or worse.”

