WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were killed and three injured in a fire at a three-decker home in Worcester Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at a six-family three-decker home on Gage Street at 3:30 a.m. found a fire that eventually went to four alarms. Officials said at least two residents were dead and the department is still searching the building.

Three other residents were injured and the home is a total loss, officials said. The Red Cross is assisting people displaced by the fire.

