Officials at two Mass. schools urging students, staff to stay home as precaution

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bellingham school officials are urging students and staff who traveled abroad to stay home as a precaution in the face of the coronavirus outbreak while a staffer at Weymouth High School has opted to self-quarantine after they came down with a fever.

Families members of students attending both these schools said that this call for self-isolation is a good idea to protect everyone.

“Absolutely they should stay home, this is how it’s going to spread,” one woman said.

In Bellingham, High School Principal Megan Lafayette sent a letter to parents reading in part:

“Recently, some of our students and staff members traveled to areas of the world in which the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was present. Out of an abundance of caution, and under the direction of the Bellingham Board of Health and other local health agencies, we have asked these students and staff members to stay home from school next week.”

Lafayette’s letter continued to say that there is no concern at this time and the measures are simply precautionary.

“A self-quarantine? I sometimes kind of wish I could do that on my own.” another woman joked. “I wouldn’t be terribly upset if they said you know what, you got to stay home for a couple weeks and not really do anything. But I do think it is better to be safe than sorry.”

In Weymouth, school officials also notified parents Friday that a teacher had fallen ill after returning from a trip abroad last week.

That teacher is now residing at home in self-imposed isolation.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jennifer Curtis Whipple wrote:

“We are currently aware of a self-reported quarantine of high school staff member but at this time we do not have enough information to confirm this.”

At this time, the district will be following its normal protocols for employees who are sick as recommended by health officials.

“The employee will be welcomed back to work once the employee is feeling better,” Whipple said in the email.

But, family members still have some looming questions.

“I don’t know how much contact she had with other people at the school,” grandfather of Weymouth High School senior John Sullivan said. “That’s the frightening part.”

No one in either community has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and in the mean time, officials are urging people to use caution and urge healthy habits.

