CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - AT&T customers across New Hampshire were not able call 911 for several hours Saturday, state officials said.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said AT&T customers’ calls to 911 failed to go through. An AT&T spokesperson said the company worked with a 911 vendor to restore service by Saturday evening.

AT&T engineers are investigating and no other carriers have reported issues, state officials said.

