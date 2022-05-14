CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - AT&T customers across New Hampshire are not able call 911, state officials said Saturday.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said AT&T customers’ calls to 911 are failing to go through and that AT&T has said there is no estimated time for restoration.

AT&T engineers are investigating and no other carriers have reported issues, state officials said. Officials said customers should text 911 or use a landline.

