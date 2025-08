ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at an apartment building in Attleboro may have been caused by a meth lab, according to fire officials.

One person was seriously injured after the fire broke out Thursday in a first story unit.

Police say materials to make meth were found inside. 24 people may not be able to return due to the damage.

