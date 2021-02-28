Officials: Baby found in Boston trash can is now out of the hospital

Officials say a newborn baby found in a trash can in Dorchester Friday is out of the hospital.

A woman found the baby in a trash can outside of a pizza parlor on Dorchester Avenue and called first responders. The baby was hospitalized but is now in good health, officials said.

The baby’s mother was found at a home in Milton later. The Department of Children and Families now has custody over the child.

