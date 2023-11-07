REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators now believe a two-alarm fire in a Revere apartment building over the weekend was intentionally set, state and local officials said Tuesday.

The fire drew emergency crews to the scene on Park Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Two people were ultimately rescued and taken to a hospital, according to a joint statement from Revere’s fire chief, the city’s police chief and the state fire marshal. Officials said the fire displaced dozens of other people.

Images on Sunday showed firefighters reaching one woman and guiding her to safety during their fire response. In their update Tuesday afternoon, officials said investigators determined the fire was intentionally set after examining the scene, interviewing witnesses and reviewing other evidence.

“This incident could have caused a devastating tragedy,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright.

Officials said investigators returned to the scene of the fire and posted flyers seeking information.

Bright in his comments asked anyone with information on the fire to share it with investigators by calling the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Individuals sharing information can remain anonymous if needed.

Coordinated by the state Property Insurance Underwriting Association, the Arson Watch Reward Program offers rewards of up to $5,000 “for information that detects or prevents arson crimes,” as described in Tuesday’s joint statement from officials.

