Officials: Beloved black bear who roamed NH with cubs has died

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - A beloved black bear who was known for roaming through New Hampshire and rummaging through trash bins and bird feeders with her cubs has reportedly died.

The bear, nicknamed Mink, was found dead on Tuesday near the Mascoma River in Lebanon, New Hampshire Fish and Game told the Valley News.

Wildlife officials conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to track down her latest litter of cubs.

“We’re going to be relying on reports, hoping people get some sightings of them,” Andrew Timmins, of the department’s black bear project, told the newspaper.

Mink was caught near Dartmouth College, moved to northern New Hampshire, and outfitted with a tracking collar in 2018. In 2019, she was spotted in Woodstock, Vermont.

In a tweet, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “Saddened to learn of Mink the Bear’s passing. Mink reminded us of all that New Hampshire has to offer and the importance of wildlife preservation. Had the chance to see Mink and her cubs this spring. Keep your eye out for the cubs.”

Anyone who spots the cubs is urged to contact New Hampshire Fish and Game at 603-271-2461.

