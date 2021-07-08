MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A beloved bear who worked his way into people’s hearts after traveling throughout the South Shore has died from injuries sustained in a crash with a vehicle, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.

The bear, nicknamed BooBoo, was found dead on Tuesday in tall, thick brush following a search conducted by Mass. Wildlife. This was the second search conducted for the bear, who was involved in a crash with a vehicle on I-195 on June 24, according to officials.

A state trooper responding to a reported crash on June 24 found that the bear, identified as Booboo, had been hit by a car while attempting to cross I-195 westbound around 10:45 a.m., according to Mass. Wildlife District Supervisor Jason Zimmer. The bear reportedly retreated back into the woods north of the road following the crash.

Despite efforts to locate the bear incase it had been injured, Zimmer had been unable to find any signs of it in the woods the day of the crash. When BooBoo’s remains were discovered on July 6, officials determined the bear had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

On average, approximately 30-40 bears die as a result of vehicle collisions, according Mass Wildlife Chief of Information Marion Larson. A majority of those incidents occur on interstate and state highways.

From June 2018 to July 1, 2020 MassWildlife logged reports of 83 bear/vehicle collisions.

