Officials: Beverly homicide victim is 50-year-old man

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim of a homicide in Beverly on Friday night has been identified as a 50-year-old man, officials said Saturday.

Officers responding to a shooting around 6 p.m. on Summer Street found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

His name has not been released.

Authorities did not say if any arrests have been made.

No further information has been released.

