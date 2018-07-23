Officials: Beware the clinging jellyfish

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s environment and health agencies are warning the public about the presence of clinging jellyfish in one of the state’s bodies of water.

The Department of Health says Monday that for the past two weeks, people have reported experiencing stinging sensations and painful welts after spending time in Point Judith Pond.

State marine biologists were able to confirm the presence of the clinging jellyfish.

These specific jellyfish are the size of a dime and marked with an orange and brown cross on their transparent torsos. Their sting is painful and can result in hospitalization. Symptoms can last three to five days after a sting. Officials recommend putting white vinegar on a sting site immediately to stop any remaining cells, and removing tentacles with fine tweezers while wearing gloves.

