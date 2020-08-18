CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in Cambridge on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Dunster Street around 9:42 a.m. pronounced the victim – a man in his 50s – dead at the scene, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates the tractor-trailer driver was traveling westbound on Massachusetts Avenue when the crash occurred. They remained on the scene after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

