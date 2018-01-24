WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Icy conditions are being blamed for a crash in Weston.

The crash happened on Church Street near Webster Road early Wednesday morning.

Officials said a garbage truck driver lost control when the truck hit a patch of ice.

No injuries were reported.

The Weston Fire Department said Church Street will be closed for most of the morning as crews repair downed power lines.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area.

