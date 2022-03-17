COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A boat that was involved in a deadly crash back in 2021 was destroyed in an accidental fire in Cohasset on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters battled the boat fire on Crocker Lane before deeming the vessel a total loss, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

An investigation revealed that the fire was accidental and resulted from combustible materials and vapors that were unintentionally ignited, a Department of Fire Services spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that there was no evidence of criminal conduct or a deliberate act.

Employees were present when the fire broke out and they used fire extinguishers in an effort to suppress the flames but were unsuccessful, the spokesperson continued.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the boat that caught on fire was the same boat involved in a crash in the Boston Harbor that left 27-year-old Jeanica Julce dead on July 17, 2021.

The operator of the boat, 38-year-old Ryan Denver, was indicted in October 2021 on charges of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

