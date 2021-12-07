(WHDH) — A boater recently found a massive package of cocaine worth more than $1 million floating in the water off the coast of Florida, officials said.

A good Samaritan discovered the 69-pound bundle of drugs floating at sea near the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to Thomas G. Martin, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector.

A photo shared by Martin showed what appeared to be 25 bricks of cocaine wrapped in plastic.

An investigation remains ongoing.

