CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) -

Police have identified a man whose body was found in a river in New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a body found in the Connecticut River in Charlestown, New Hampshire pronounced the man dead Saturday, police said. Officials identified the man as Randy Koloski, 68, of Sharon, Vermont, who had been reported missing earlier in the week.

Officials will conduct an autopsy Monday but do not suspect foul play.

