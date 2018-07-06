Officials: Body of missing kayaker pulled from Millbury pond

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a missing kayaker was pulled from a pond in Millbury Friday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews and dive teams responding to Dorothy Pond on Tiffany Circle for a report of kayakers who had disappeared in the water found two victims, according to the Millbury Fire Department.

One person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition but officials say the second kayaker was pronounced dead.

No additional details were available.

Millbury Fire responded to the rear of Tiffany Circle for 2 kayakers in the water. One person transported and the second unfortunately didn't make it. District 7 dive team recovered the victim. — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) July 6, 2018

