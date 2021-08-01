NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials said they have recovered the body of a man who may have fallen into the water off Newburyport early Saturday morning.

Kevin Mahoney, 33, was first reported missing by his girlfriend around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after she had not seen him since early that morning.

Mahoney was last seen in the driveway of the docks of North End Boat Club around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. His cell phone and backpack were located aboard a boat owned by his family, which is docked at the club, according to Newburyport police.

Emergency crews searched around the club Saturday night and North End Boat Club management provided security camera footage to police. Officials found Mahoney’s body in the water near the North End Boat Club at 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner of death.

