Officials: Body of missing man found in water off Hawaii identified as Bellingham man

(WHDH) — Hawaii Island police have identified the 23-year-old man who was found dead off Green Sand Beach, Big Island.

Charles Senechal of Bellingham, Massachusetts was reported missing on July 13 after he did not return to shore after he and his friends went swimming, according to police.

Authorities searched tirelessly on the ground, in the air, and in the water on Sunday and Monday but were unable to locate the swimmer.

Fire officials say a scuba diver later found the man’s body about 250 yards offshore at a depth of 40 feet.

RELATED: Officials: Body of missing Massachusetts man found in water off Hawaii

No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy indicates Senechal drowned.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 808-935-3311.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)