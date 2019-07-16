Officials: Body of missing Massachusetts man found in water off Hawaii

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts tourist who vanished while visiting a beach in Hawaii over the weekend has been found dead, officials announced.

Emergency crews launched a search on Sunday after the Hawaii Country Fire Department learned a 24-year-old Bay State had disappeared off Green Sand Beach, Big Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Authorities searched tirelessly on the ground, in the air, and by sea on Sunday and Monday but were unable to locate the swimmer.

Fire officials say a scuba diver later found the man’s body about 250 yards offshore at a depth of 40 feet.

The man was last said to be seen walking along the shoreline, where his belongings were left.

His name has not been released.

No additional details were immediately available.

