FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after finding a dead body floating in the Taunton River Sunday, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said.

Fall River officers responding to reports of a person in the river near Battleship Cove at 12:45 p.m. pulled a deceased man out of the river, the DA’s office said.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

