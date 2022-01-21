WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston-bound MBTA commuter rail train allegedly crashed into a vehicle in Wilmington on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a train near the North Wilmington Station shortly before 6 p.m. safely removed 54 passengers from Haverhill Line train 218, according to an official statement released by Keolis Commuter Services. The passengers were transferred onto a bus for continued service inbound.

Additionally, Haverhill Line train 217 turned at Reading and headed back to Boston while making stops along the way to accommodate passengers from train 218.

Passengers from train 217 will be able to board train 219 for continued service outbound, said a Keolis Commuter Services spokesperson. Train 219 will wait for those passengers at North Station and will depart behind schedule.

All Haverhill lines will operate as express trains between Ballardvale and North Station until further notice, officials said.

Passengers located between Reading and Malden Center are advised to consider bus 137 and an Orange Line connection as an alternative method of transportation.

Train 220 has been canceled due to the ongoing police response, according to Keolis Commuter Services officials. The next inbound service from Haverhill will be train 222.

No additional information was immediately available.

