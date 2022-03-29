WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after several Boston Police Department dress uniforms were stolen from a Weymouth supply store, a BPD spokesman said.

Police said someone broke into Andrea’s Police and Fire Supply in Fox Plaza overnight Sunday into Monday and stole four uniforms of dress pants and coats, as well as a leather jacket.

A BPD spokesman said the dress uniforms are not worn by officers on duty and that the department is not affiliated with the store other than ordering from it.

