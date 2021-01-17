Officials: Boston woman who traveled to UK brought COVID-19 variant to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first case of the COVID-19 variant initially discovered in the United Kingdom has been found in Massachusetts after a woman traveled to the United Kingdom, state officials said Sunday.

A Boston woman in her 20s developed coronavirus symptoms in early January and tested positive for the virus, according to the Department of Public Health. The CDC tested a genetic sample and determined it contained the variant, DPH officials said.

The woman had traveled to the United Kingdom and tested negative for COVID-19 before returning to the U.S., officials said. The woman became ill the day after she returned and contract tracers identified close contacts at the time, and are now re-interviewing the woman, officials said.

The CDC has reported 88 cases of the variant in 14 states so far.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)