Officials: Box truck T-bones State Police cruiser in Hyannis

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a car crash that injured a state trooper in Hyannis Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road at 8:30 p.m. found a State Police cruiser traveling through the intersection with a green light was struck by a box truck, police said.

A State Police lieutenant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said. The crash is under investigation.

