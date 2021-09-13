BOSTON (WHDH) - A former clerk for the Boston Police Department pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $30,000 through overtime fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Marilyn Golisano, 68, handled overtime paperwork for the District A-1 Detectives Unit and submitted dozens of false overtime slips with the forged signatures of her supervisor, stealing $11,000 in 2017 and $18,000 in 2018, officials said. Cell phone location data showed Golisano outside Boston during periods she had filed as overtime work.

Golisano pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and six counts of wire fraud. Through a plea agreement, officials are recommending a sentence of 90 days in prison and three years of supervised release.

