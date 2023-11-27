BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials and area residents gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony at Statler Park in Boston on Sunday for a memorial to the hundreds of people who perished in the Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire in 1942.

The moving memorial will honor the 81st anniversary of the fast-moving fire that killed 490 people, marking the worst loss of life since Pearl Harbor and the second deadliest fire in American history.

Family members of victims spoke at the event and some hose relatives survived the blaze noted the thanks they and their loved ones have for the good Samaritans and firefighters who rushed into the building to help.

The memorial is set to be officially installed in September of 2024.

