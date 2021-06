BOSTON (WHDH) - Construction began at the new Josiah Quincy Upper School in Chinatown on Tuesday.

Students and staff, as well as community members and Mayor Kim Janey, were on hand for the groundbreaking on Washington Street.

The school is expected to be completed in 2024.

