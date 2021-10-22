BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton High School student will be criminally charged after a Snapchat photo showed him with a magazine clip in his waistband, prompting a shelter-in-place order at the school on Friday morning, officials said.

Students were told to shelter in place around 8 a.m. after the Snapchat post came to the attention of the school administration, the Brockton High School superintendent’s office wrote in an update to families.

School officials pulled the student from class and he allegedly admitted to having taken the photo in September and posting it Friday morning.

Along with being criminally charged, the superintendent’s office says the student will face school disciplinary procedures.

School officials say there was never an active threat at the high school.

The stay-in-place order was lifted around 9:30 a.m. and classes are continuing as scheduled.

“We want to thank you for your patience during another frustrating event at the high school and please know that further actions will be taken at the school,” the superintendent’s office wrote to families. “Please speak to your children about the dangers of social media.”

Students are safely in their classrooms and instruction is ongoing. Please do not call the high school until the stay in place has concluded. We will call BHS families with further details at the conclusion of the stay in place. (2/2) — Brockton Public (@BrocktonSchools) October 22, 2021

