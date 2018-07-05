Officials: Brockton man dies after being pulled from Westwood pond

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 56-year-old Brockton man has died after being pulled from a pond in Westwood Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Buckminster Pond for a report of an accidental drowning found a man in the water around 2:30p.m., according to the Westwood Fire Department.

A witness told responders that the man, later identified as James Kane, showed some type of sudden medical distress before disappearing below the water.

A dive team located Kane after about 20 minutes and brought him to shore, police said. Kane was taken by ambulance to Norwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation but police do not suspect foul play.

