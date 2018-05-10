Officials: Broken gun, $25K in cash found in house where Yarmouth officer was killed

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — The Cape and Island District Attorney released new details about the death of Sgt. Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed last month.

Gannon was killed last month at a home on Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills, where he was serving an arrest warrant to Thomas Latanowich for an alleged probation violation. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Latanowich shot Gannon while he was trying to enter a hidden section in the home’s attic.

Gannon was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Gannon’s K-9 partner, Nero, was also shot and was taken to an animal hospital for surgery. He is now recovering at home.

After a standoff, Latanowich was arrested and charged with Gannon’s murder.

Police searched the house for several days after Gannon’s death. O’Keefe said they found a semi-automatic handbun broken down into several pieces and hidden in parts of the house. Officers also found $25,000 in cash hidden in a bedroom wall, according to O’Keefe.

