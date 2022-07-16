CENTERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) – A 68-year-old man was flown to a hospital after bystanders lifted a crate weighing 1,000 lbs off of him, according to officials in Centerville.

Crews from the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire department were originally called in on Friday for reports of an individual trapped beneath a heavy object.

By the time they arrived, first responders found a group of bystanders had already lifted what appeared to be a 1,000 pound crate off of a 68-year-old.

Witnesses said the victim was pinned after the crate fell from a delivery truck while it was being unloaded.

Fire and rescue crews treated the victim for serious injuries and took him to Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills, where he was then taken on a Med Flight helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

A second person was also taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

