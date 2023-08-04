BOSTON (WHDH) - While the area of Mass and Cass, or Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, normally see an uptick in activity during the summer, officials said this year is unlike others.

Another public official is also calling attention to the public safety and health concern.

“It’s just come to a boiling point,” state Rep. John Moran said.

Moran sent a letter to state police and Boston police Thursday asking to conduct a warrant sweep in the Mass and Cass area. The letter also requested police to eliminate and enforce the banning of the existence of tents.

“We’re at a point where public safety is being challenged,” Moran said. “More and more people are being preyed upon by criminals.”

Rick Casey spends five days a week at the homeless encampment in the area. He’s been serving those who need his help most for the past decade.

“I bring 12 steps to help break addiction,” he said. “Slowly, you’ve led people to a better place.”

Moran’s call to action is quickly after Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who said recently the area is increasingly dangerous for first responders.

“With additional drug activity, human trafficking activity and violence, the number of emergency calls has gone up significantly,” she said.

Homelessness, mental health and addiction have come to a head in Massachusetts, and much of it is centralized at Mass and Cass.

“The outreach workers who have been out there day after day after day are not feeling comfortable not feeling like they can physically safely be there anymore,” Wu said.

Out on the streets, Casey said he feels safe.

“But I understand if people don’t,” he said. “The reality is if you’re ever gonna solve it you gotta put people in a place”

Moran acknowledged that sweeps of the area have happened before without much success.

“There is help for these folks so we’re not letting anyone high and dry we’re going to help them but we can’t allow for tents to be set up, drug trafficking sex trafficking within those tents,“ Moran said. “The lesson learned is this time around we can’t allow the tents to be rebuilt. We have to continue to monitor it.”

Wu said she’s looking into reopening an opioid recovery facility on Boston’s Long Island. However, the bridge needs to be rebuilt, which could take up to four years.

