Officials call on public for information on how mattress connected to fatal crash got on road

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - State officials are asking for the public’s help to determine how a mattress connected to a fatal crash in Randolph Sunday was dropped in the road.

Troopers responding to reports of a mattress on Route 24 in Randolph at 8:15 p.m. found the mattress and a car that had veered off the road and crashed, officials said. The driver, Stefon Thomas, 32, of Brockton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials are investigating whether the mattress caused the crash, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

“The first call to 911 indicating the presence of a mattress in the roadway came minutes before the crash, but that caller did not see how the mattress got there,” District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement. “We would be interested in anyone who might have seen a mattress dislodge from a vehicle in that area last night, or to speak to the person who lost the mattress they were transporting.”

Officials also asked anyone who gave away or sold a mattress on Craigslist or other online networks to contact police at 617-698-5840.​

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)