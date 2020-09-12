Officials: Cambridge police officer under investigation after social media posts

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a Cambridge police officer who allegedly posted disturbing messages on social media, police said.

The officer allegedly posted the messages on a personal account. Police are not identifying the officer but said he has been off-duty since May because of unrelated issues.

“As law enforcement officers, all Cambridge Police Officers have a tremendous responsibility to the public they serve, and therefore must be held to the highest standards of trust and integrity,” the Cambridge Police Department said in a statement.

