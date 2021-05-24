Officials: Canton contractor threatened to ‘go after’ worker after federal investigation

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal officials are prohibiting a Canton contractor from retaliating against employees after he allegedly threatened to “go after” a worker following an investigation into unpaid wages.

After an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor determined Capone Bros. Inc. and owner Charles Capone owed employees unpaid overtime back wages, officials said. Capone allegedly then threatened to “go after” a former worker he thought was involved in the investigation, according to officials.

Capone also allegedly contacted the former employee’s new employer and made false accusations, and allegedly forced employees to say they were informants for the Department of Labor or to say they worked fewer overtime hours than they actually did, officials said.

Department of Labor officials obtained a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court that prevents Capone from retaliating or discriminating against employees for filing a complaint. The ongoing wage investigation would award punitive damages to affected employees.

