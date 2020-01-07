Officials: Canton student to be disciplined after bringing pellet gun, live bullet to school

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A freshman at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton will be disciplined after school officials say he brought a pellet gun and a live bullet to class on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report of a student inside the school who was possibly in possession of a firearm around 1:10 p.m. pulled the individual in question out of class and found a black pellet gun that was “extremely realistic” in his backpack, along with a round of live ammunition, according to Superintendent Jill Rossetti.

The student will face discipline in accordance with the school’s student code of conduct, Rossetti said.

“This is something that we take seriously and I would like to thank Canton Police for their prompt response to the school and launching of their investigation,” Rossetti said in a news release. “I would like to reassure everyone that there was no threat to the school community and we praise the students who came forward with what they had heard.”

The Canton Police Department and school officials are investigating.

