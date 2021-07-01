REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The cause of a seven-alarm fire that ripped through a home in Revere earlier this week was “likely accidental,” officials announced Thursday.

The raging blaze broke out at a home on Hyde Street on Tuesday evening. At least one other home caught fire due to the constantly changing wind directions.

Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion but all firefighters and residents were reported out of the building.

“We are extremely fortunate that no residents were injured in this fast-moving fire,” Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright said. “The day’s severe heat conditions and heavy smoke created a challenging situation and resulted in five firefighters being transported to area hospitals for dehydration and other heat related injuries, but things could have been much worse if the fire developed while people were sleeping.”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey noted that the home’s residents smelled smoke and reported the blaze quickly.

The fire remains under investigation.

