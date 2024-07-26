WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - State, local, and federal officials celebrated in Wellesley Friday after receiving $500,000 in federal funding for accessibility upgrades at the Wellesley Square Commuter Rail station.

The money will specifically help the MBTA install a “mini-high platform” at the stop to help riders access trains, according to the town of Wellesley.

“This is what public policy looks like when it is driven by values, when it prioritizes people,” said Rep. Katherine Clark, who helped secure the funding. “What a perfect example of how government should work?”

Clark and others credited local advocates for their work to promote accessibility in Wellesley, with Wellesley Executive Director Meghan Jop saying the upcoming upgrade “is the direct result” of such advocacy.

“Wellesley is committed to providing safe and accessible transportation options for all of its residents and visitors, and we thank everyone for their dedication to this goal,” Jop said.

“It is so moving to see the work of so many people come to fruition,” Clark said. “This is one of many more victories to come.”

Friday’s event came on the 34th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In addition to Job and Clark, others in attendance Friday included Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, MBTA General Manager and CEO Philip Eng, and disability advocates Will Fahey, Liz Fahey, Daniel O’Hanlon, and Loraine O’Hanlon.

It also came amid ongoing efforts to improve accessibility elsewhere in the Commuter Rail network.

As of this year, the MBTA said 115 or 142 Commuter Rail stations have raised platforms that allow level boarding of Commuter Rail trains. Just over 30 stations do not have raised platforms, making them inaccessible to people with certain disabilities.

