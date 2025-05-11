QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Quincy is celebrating the grand opening of its City of Quincy Animal Care Center, a state-of-the-art complex that will serve as a compassionate and comprehensive resource for animals and public safety.

The Quarry Street facility brings together three essential services under one roof: the Quincy Animal Shelter, the Quincy Police Department Canine Unit, and Quincy Animal Control.

“We are thrilled to open this much-anticipated facility and offer our residents a centralized space dedicated to animal care,” said Mayor Thomas P. Koch. “This project reflects years of planning and investment in the values our community holds dear—protection, compassion, and service.”

In addition to housing and caring for homeless and stray animals, the new animal shelter will soon launch animal enrichment programs and a pet food donation initiative to assist families in need— offering crucial support to both pets and people in challenging times. Additional details on these programs will be announced in the coming weeks.

Visit quincyanimalshelter.org for more information.

