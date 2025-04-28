BOSTON (WHDH) - A child was struck and killed by a school bus in Hyde Park on Monday, officials say.

Police say the incident took place at 107 Washington Street around 2:45 p.m. and other students were aboard the bus.

The child was taken to the hospital after EMS offered aid upon arrival, according to officials.

Officials say the bus driver stayed on scene and is cooperating. Police have not confirmed the age of the student.

“There’s a park and a school close to the area, there’s no need to speed,” said a resident nearby. “I mean, put some signs up… My heart goes out to the family, I’m just so sad that that happened. I have a 10-year-old who walks back from the bus. That’s his bus stop down there, so yeah, that’s really sad.”

Multiple roads surrounding the incident are closed at a result.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)