Officials: Christmas decorations lead to Raynham fire that displaces family of four

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that started in an electrical outlet where Christmas decorations were plugged in Monday displaced a family of four in Raynham, officials say.

Crews responding to the area of 248 Warren St. about 2 a.m. for a report of a fire inside a single-family home saw flames next to the Christmas tree in the living room, according to the Raynham Fire Department.

All four members of the household were out of the house safely when crews arrived, officials say.

The fire was quickly extinguished and was contained to the living room. The house sustained water damage on the first floor and basement and smoke damage throughout the house, officials say.

Due to the damage, the residents were displaced and went to stay with relatives.

The initial investigation indicates that fire started in an outlet where Christmas decorations and a sub-woofer were plugged in, officials say.

Police are reminding residents to not overload their electrical outlets when plugging in holiday lights and decorations.

“Decorations and lights that are plugged in should always be turned off or unplugged when you go to bed at night,” Raynham Chief James T. Januse said. “You can also buy timers to have the lights and decorations shut off at the time you want them to.”

For more information on Christmas tree safety tips, visit the National Fire Protection Association website or contact the Raynham Fire Department at 508-824-2713.

