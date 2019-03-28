Officials: Cigarette butt to blame for Douglas blaze that displaced 20

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A discarded cigarette butt is to blame for a blaze that ripped through a multi-family apartment building in Douglas early Wednesday morning, officials said.

About 20 residents were displaced by the fire, which broke out at a three-story, seven-unit building at 40 Depot Street around 2:45 a.m.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey says the improper disposal of smoking materials sparked the blaze.

There were numerous cigarette butts found in the mulch outside of the building, as well as a melted plastic fire pot used frequently by residents to extinguish cigarettes, according to Douglas Fire Chief Kent F. Vinson.

“Smoking materials can smolder undetected for a long time before starting a fire and fires that start on the exterior of a building can get a huge head start before anyone notices or any alarms inside the building alert,” Vinson said in a press release.

The fire is estimated to have caused up to $400,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

