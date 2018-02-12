PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials say a cleaning solution may have contributed to the physical reactions several students across the state experienced after eating kiwi fruit.

The state Health Department says it is testing the levels of peracetic acid used to clean the kiwis, and lab results are expected next week.

The department previously said around 34 students in cities including Providence and Woonsocket suffered itching of the lips and mouth, hives and tongue swelling on Friday after eating fresh kiwi.

All of the fruit had been cut and bagged at Roch’s Fresh Foods in West Greenwich. The fruit is being discarded, and the vendor’s kiwi distribution has been suspended.

The health department says it plans to interview workers at the store Monday.

