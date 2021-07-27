BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials have closed a DCR pool in Boston after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive was last at the Olsen Swimming Pool in Hyde Park on Tuesday, July 27, officials said.

DCR is having the facility deep-cleaned and sanitized.

No other information was immediately available.

